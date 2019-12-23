UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Announces Public Holiday On Dec 25

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh government has announced public holiday on December 25 in the province on the occasion of birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

The public holiday is declared for all the offices including autonomous, Semi Autonomous bodies, corporation and local councils and other under the administrative control of government of Sindh, said a notification on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

