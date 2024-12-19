Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

(@Abdulla99267510)

All government officers to remain closed to mark Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary across Sindh

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) The Sindh government on Thursday announced public holiday on December 27 to mark death anniversary of late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The Sindh government in its notification confirmed that all the government offices operating under the Sindh government would remain closed on this day.

The holiday will be observed in connection with Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary. The numerous events and tributes are held across Sindh.