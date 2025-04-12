Open Menu

Sindh Govt Announces Public-Private Partnership For Fertilizer Production From Thar Coal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with Special Assistant to CM for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Qasim Naveed Qamar, chaired a high-level meeting on Friday.

The meeting decided that the Sindh govt, in collaboration with the private sector, will produce fertilizer from Thar coal under a PPP mode. This initiative aims to meet the agricultural needs of not just Sindh but the entire country. Once completed, the project will provide affordable and high-quality fertilizer to farmers, eliminating shortages and boosting agricultural productivity.

The meeting was attended by MD FFC Jahangir Paracha and FFC officials (Syed Amir Abbas, Shahbaz Ahmed Khan), Secretary Energy Musaddaq Ahmed Khan, MD Thar Coal Energy board Tariq Ali Shah, DG Sindh Coal Authority Zain-ul-Abideen, DG PPP Unit (FD), Asad Zamin, Coal Gasification Expert (CTO), Energy Department Sindh, The FFC delegation presented a detailed briefing on the project and requested the Sindh government’s support in addressing regulatory and operational challenges.

Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Public-Private Partnership Qasim Naveed Qamar reaffirmed the provincial government's complete support for investors in public welfare projects.

They stated, "In line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's special directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh Government was providing all possible facilities and incentives to investors in public-benefit projects. This investor-friendly policy has resulted in growing interest from both domestic and foreign investors in various development initiatives across Sindh."

Minister Nasir Shah and Qasim Naveed assured complete cooperation, stating that the Sindh government is committed to facilitating investors under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh govt is offering incentives to both local and foreign investors, reflecting its pro-business approach. The project is expected to generate new jobs for local communities. Nasir Shah emphasized that delays in public welfare projects will not be tolerated and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring smooth project execution.

