Sindh Govt announces release of Rs 412mln for Sindh Rescue and Medical Services

(@FahadShabbir)

The government of Sindh here on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 412 million for Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS), previously known as Aman Ambulance, for smooth operation of the ambulance network

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The government of Sindh here on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 412 million for Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS), previously known as Aman Ambulance, for smooth operation of the ambulance network.

The decision in this regard was made consequent to protest on part of around 500 SRMS workers, denied of their salaries and allowance for past three months or so.

The provincial government acknowledging the situation and its implication on the people in need has decided to ensure early clearance of all dues of the workers.

SRMS operations were claimed to be managed as per international standards and protocols for emergency medical services.

According to authorities SRMS was formally launched in June this year as a private - public partnership arrangement between the Sindh Government and Aman Health Care Services.

It was also said to be the only free of cost service offering people with basic life support ambulances, equipped with advanced gadgets including cardiac monitors, electro cardiogram machines and so-forth.

The ambulance service was said to be run on an internationally certified medical priority despatch system (MDPS) with mandatory provision for latest equipment, life saving drugs and trained paramedics.