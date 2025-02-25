Sindh Govt Announces Scholarships For Oxford University
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the launch of the Bhutto Scholarship Program at Oxford University during his address at the Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design, and Heritage, here on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister praised Oxford University, stating that it is one of the world's top universities. He also highlighted the connection between the Bhutto family and Oxford University, mentioning that the founding father, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had studied at Oxford.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also graduated from Oxford University. The Chief Minister announced that the Sindh government will offer six scholarships to Oxford University, with three scholarships in the name of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for boys and three in the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for girls.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the students of Sindh will have to secure admission to Oxford University based on their merit. He assured that the Sindh government will provide all necessary resources to support the students.
The Chief Minister congratulated the administration of Aror University and announced that the Sindh government will provide scholarships to the university. He also announced that he will provide laptops to the students on their request.
The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur to ensure that all students focus on their education, and the Sindh government will provide all necessary facilities.
The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the Vice-Chancellor of Aror University, faculty members, and students.
