UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Announces Scholarships For Students Secured A-1 Grades In 2021 Exams: BSEK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Sindh Govt announces scholarships for students secured A-1 grades in 2021 Exams: BSEK

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK), on Friday said that the Sindh government has announced to award scholarships to those students who secured A-1 grade in the annual examinations 2021, so as to encourage the students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Board of Secondary education, Karachi (BSEK), on Friday said that the Sindh government has announced to award scholarships to those students who secured A-1 grade in the annual examinations 2021, so as to encourage the students.

According to a statement, the students of schools affiliated to the board and deaf or hearing-impaired students who have appeared in the annual matriculation examinations-2021 in Science and General Group Regular / Private and Special Chance Examinations and got A-1 grade are advised to submit their mark sheet, "B" form or ID card, current residential address along with their parents ID card and mobile or phone number to their schools.

The heads of schools affiliated to the Board will have to send their representatives along with the certified Authority Letter, necessary documents and Proforma issued by the Board, to the Board Office and submit it in the Research Section by April 29.

The private students are advised that after verification from the section, submit it to the research section. Proforma can be downloaded from the Board's official website www.bsek.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Mobile April From Government

Recent Stories

DIG Hazara awards certificate of appreciation to 1 ..

DIG Hazara awards certificate of appreciation to 140 policemen of Abbottabad

51 seconds ago
 Qadir Patel urges to make joint efforts to eradica ..

Qadir Patel urges to make joint efforts to eradicate polio

53 seconds ago
 France, Germany Supplying Caesar, Milan Artillery ..

France, Germany Supplying Caesar, Milan Artillery Systems to Ukraine - Macron

54 seconds ago
 POA awards Olympic scholarships for athletes to pr ..

POA awards Olympic scholarships for athletes to prepare them for Summer Olympic ..

56 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

58 seconds ago
 Over 4 million pilgrims performed Umrah since star ..

Over 4 million pilgrims performed Umrah since start of Ramazan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.