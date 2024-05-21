Open Menu

Sindh Govt Announces Summer Vacations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Sindh Government had announced Summer Vacations from June 01 to July 31, 2024.

According to a notifications on Tuesday, all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of Sindh education and Literacy Department shall remain closed from June 01 to July 31.

The decision has been made in pursuance of a decision made in a sub-committee of the Steering Committee on January 25, 2024.

