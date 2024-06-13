Sindh Govt Announces Three-day Holidays On Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Sindh government has announced three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha for government and private offices across the province with effect from June 17 to 19.
According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration here Thursday, the holidays have been scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, (June 17 to June 19), for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils functioning under the administrative control of Government of Sindh.
