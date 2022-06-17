Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) The Sindh government on Friday announced the closure of all markets including shopping malls by 9pm across the province.

The government authorities took this decision in an attempt to save energy.

The Sindh Home department issued notification and made the traders bound to close down their shops by 9pm daily across the province.

The notification said that the marriage halls would be closed at 10.30pm and restaurants at 11pm.

“All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from timing restrictions.

All marriage halls, banquets, ceremonies shall be closed by 10:30 pm, the notification stated.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of one month, it added.