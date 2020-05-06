UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Announces To Give Advance Full Pay, Allowances On Account Of Eid, On May 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Sindh Govt announces to give advance full pay, allowances on account of Eid, on May 18

Sindh Government on Wednesday announced to give full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of May 2020, in advance to all Muslim employees/ pensioners of provincial government of Sindh, on May 18, instead of June 01, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Wednesday announced to give full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of May 2020, in advance to all Muslim employees/ pensioners of provincial government of Sindh, on May 18, instead of June 01, 2020.

The advance pay and allowances including work-charged and contingent paid staff, will be paid on account of Eid-ul-fitr, falling on May 24 or 25, said a statement on Wednesday.

