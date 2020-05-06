- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh Govt announces to give advance full pay, allowances on account of Eid, on May 18
Sindh Govt Announces To Give Advance Full Pay, Allowances On Account Of Eid, On May 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:40 PM
Sindh Government on Wednesday announced to give full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of May 2020, in advance to all Muslim employees/ pensioners of provincial government of Sindh, on May 18, instead of June 01, 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Wednesday announced to give full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of May 2020, in advance to all Muslim employees/ pensioners of provincial government of Sindh, on May 18, instead of June 01, 2020.
The advance pay and allowances including work-charged and contingent paid staff, will be paid on account of Eid-ul-fitr, falling on May 24 or 25, said a statement on Wednesday.