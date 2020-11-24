UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Announces To Keep Closed All Shrines Till January 31

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Sindh govt announces to keep closed all shrines till January 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh through a circular issued here on Tuesday announced that due to rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country all the dargahs and shrines, under its administrative control, will remain closed till January 31, 2021.

As per announcement no public gathering and event would be allowed at the holy sites that fall under the jurisdiction of Provincial Auqaf Department till January 31.

Related Topics

Sindh January Event All Government

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Slovak Defence Minister discuss cooper ..

1 minute ago

UAE a role model for human capital, capability dev ..

31 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 kicks off today al ..

31 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 8th edition of &#039;My He ..

31 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.