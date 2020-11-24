Sindh govt announces to keep closed all shrines till January 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh through a circular issued here on Tuesday announced that due to rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country all the dargahs and shrines, under its administrative control, will remain closed till January 31, 2021.

As per announcement no public gathering and event would be allowed at the holy sites that fall under the jurisdiction of Provincial Auqaf Department till January 31.