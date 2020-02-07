Sindh govt. appoints 32 new Assistant Superintendents of jail

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Prisons Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani said on Friday that recruitment in the prison department under the jail reforms program has been started and the merit would strictly be maintained during the process

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister for Prisons Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani said on Friday that recruitment in the prison department under the jail reforms program has been started and the merit would strictly be maintained during the process.

In the first phase, Assistant Superintendents have been recruited through Sindh Public Service Commission, he said while distributing the offer letters to 32 the newly appointed Assistant Superintendents of Jail, including two female officers, at the office of Inspector General of Jail police.

Since the performance and progress of any department is linked to its manpower, Sindh government has launched jail reforms.

The recruitment of new officers is part of jail reforms, which also envisage promoting and imparting training to the existing officers, Jakhrani said.

Later, Aijaz Jakhrani distributed offer letters to the 32 newly appointed Assistant Superintendents of Jail Earlier, at the ranking ceremony, the Advisor installed badges to the jail officers who were promoted to post of Senior Superintendents.

Special Secretary, Home (Prison) Ghanwar Khan Laghari, IGPrisons Nusrat Mangan and other officers were also present.