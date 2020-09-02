Sindh Govt appoints 3822 persons under deceased quota: Chief Secretary Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the provincial government has appointed 3822 people in various departments since 2019 under the deceased quota.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review various agendas, said a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed matters related to deceased quota, implementation on differentially disabled persons, regularization of employees as per the Sindh (Regularization of Adhoc and Contract Employees) Act, 2013 and fresh recruitments in various departments of Sindh government.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the board of Revenue, Secretaries of Services and Secretaries of all departments.

He said that the 5 per cent quota of differently-abled people was being implemented under which various jobs had also been provided in the government departments.

He said that the 5 per cent quota of differently-abled people was being implemented under which various jobs had also been provided in the government departments.

He directed all the secretaries to ensure implementation of 5 per cent quota by issuing job advertisements.

The meeting was briefed on regularization of employees under the Sindh (Regularization of Adhoc and Contract Employees) Act, 2013.

According to details, the services of 52 contractual employees had been made permanent in the Revenue department, 147 employees had been made permanent in the education department while the scrutiny committee headed by the provincial education minister will decide for the employees who were recruited through Iqra University and Sindh University.

It was informed in the meeting that 2200 employees had been made permanent in the Population Welfare Department, 175 employees including the Prosecutor had been made permanent in the Law Department.

38 employees had been made permanent in the Works and Services department, 40 employees had been made permanent in the Information Department, 46 in Women Development, 35 in Livestock & Fisheries, 530 in Universities and Boards.

It was informed in the meeting that 1298 employees of the health department had also been made regularized through the Act.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the employees who were to be made permanent under the Sindh (Regularization of Adhoc and Contract Employees) Act, 2013 should be made permanent soon and the employees who cannot be regularized under the Act should be informed.

He also directed the provincial secretaries to submit timely reply/comments in court cases.

The Chief Secretary Sindh also directed all the secretaries to submit reports regarding pending cases of deceased quota in DRCs at the district levels, after which all Deputy Commissioners would be directed to convey the meetings of the District Recruitment Committees.

Referring to the new recruitments, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that new recruitments would be made through IBA Sukkur and all departments should ensure implementation of the policy regarding new recruitments.