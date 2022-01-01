UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Appoints Agha Sohail Pathan As Chairman Sindh Textbook Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh Government has appointed an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19) Agha Sohail Ahmed Pathan as Chairman Sindh Textbook board with immediate effect.

The appointment is made in pursuance of Section-4 of the Sindh Textbook Board Ordinance 1970, said a notification issued on Saturday.

