Sindh Govt appoints Agha Sohail Pathan as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Government has appointed an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19) Agha Sohail Ahmed Pathan as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh Government has appointed an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19) Agha Sohail Ahmed Pathan as Chairman Sindh Textbook board with immediate effect.

The appointment is made in pursuance of Section-4 of the Sindh Textbook Board Ordinance 1970, said a notification issued on Saturday.