Sindh Govt Appoints Chairman SBTE For 3 Years

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:01 PM

Sindh govt appoints Chairman SBTE for 3 years

Sindh government appointed Dr M. Arshad Azmi as Chairman Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Karachi for a period of three years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh government appointed Dr M. Arshad Azmi as Chairman Sindh board of Technical education (SBTE), Karachi for a period of three years.

According to a statement released here, the chairman SBTE was appointed on the recommendations of the Search Committee and with approval of the Chief Minister Sindh / Controlling Authority for Education Boards.

It further said his appointment was made under Section 14(2) of Sindh Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1972 read with 15(1) ibid.

