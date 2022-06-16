UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Approves 1000 Acre Palm Oil Project

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Sindh govt approves 1000 acre palm oil project

The Sindh government on Thursday, rolled out Rs 356 million plan of planting 60k palm trees by setting up another 1,000-acre project in Thatta in a bid to enhance local production of edible oils

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government on Thursday, rolled out Rs 356 million plan of planting 60k palm trees by setting up another 1,000-acre project in Thatta in a bid to enhance local production of edible oils.

The decision was taken in 7th Governing Body of Sindh Coastal Development Authority (SCDA) chaired by Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Ismail Rahu at Sindh Assembly Building.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu said that the palm oil project will be launched in current year to enhance local production of edible oil which is currently being imported on hefty price.

Rahu urged officers to sketch out plan for the future to save the coastal belt of vagaries of climate change as water scarcity has destroyed coastal belt of Sindh and sea has wear down thousands of acres of agricultural land in Thatta and Badin due to non-availability of water in Indus deltaic region.

DG Coastal Development briefed that forest department on a request for allotment of 3,000 acres of land handed over 2,000 acres to the coastal development department. All officers of Grade 19 to 20 of the department will be trained under the Mid Career Management Service, for improvement of service delivery.

Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu further said that many schemes for Thatta, Kati Bandar, Sujawal and Badin,have been included in the new budget while 13 km road from Ibrahim Haideri to Lat Basti will be completed soon with an cost of Rs 430.612 million.

Sindh Assembly members Muhammad Ali Malikani, Shahina Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Director General Coastal Development and DC Badin attended the meeting among others.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Water Budget Oil Road Kati Price Thatta Badin Sujawal Muhammad Ali All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: ..

St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: CM Sindh

2 minutes ago
 SCBAP announces formation of legal committee to hi ..

SCBAP announces formation of legal committee to highlight Yaseen Malik's case

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Sindh CM till Jul ..

Court adjourns reference against Sindh CM till July 7

3 minutes ago
 'Incompetent' PTI leaders not to get another chanc ..

'Incompetent' PTI leaders not to get another chance to rule country: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Mayor assures resolution of traders' problems

Mayor assures resolution of traders' problems

3 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thundershower expected at various parts ..

Rain wind-thundershower expected at various parts of country; PMD

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.