Sindh Govt Approves 303 Appointments Against Deceased Quota

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

The Sindh Government on Wednesday approved 303 appointments in various departments against deceased quota and also directed deputy commissioners to expedite the process of recruitment of various cases which were pending from the previously approved cases without any further delay

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while presiding over an important meeting on implementation of recruitments in government departments against deceased quota, said a statement.

The meeting gave approval of 303 appointments in various government departments, including 115 in the departments of school Education, 44 in health, 16 in agriculture, supply and prices, six in Forest & Wildlife, 13 in Home (including police), 49 in local government, 45 in irrigation, nine in Public Health Engineering, three in SGA&CD, one in college education, one in food department government of Sindh.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite the process of recruitment against deceased quota by conducting meetings of District recruitment committees.

Giving directions for adhering to transparency in recruitment process, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said he would review the cases after every 15 days.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of thedepartments concerned.

