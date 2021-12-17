UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Approves 317 Jobs Under Deceased Quota: CS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday said that 7331 jobs have been sanctioned in various departments of Sindh government since 2019 until now

He said this while presiding over a meeting on implementation of deceased quota, said a communique.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Shamsuddin Soomro, Secretary Colleges Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary school Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Social Walfare Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Secretary Law Ali Ahmed Baloch and secretaries of various departments.

The meeting approved 317 deceased quota jobs in 22 departments of Sindh government including 13 in Agriculture department, 11 in Revenue department, 7 in college education, 31 in Health, 46 in Irrigation department, 35 in Local Government department, 133 in School Education department, 8 in Works Service, 4 in Public Health Engineering, 4 in Home department, 4 in Excise, 2 in Population department, 2 in SGA&CD, 1 in Social Welfare, 3 in Cooperative department, 1 in Anti-Corruption and 1 in DEPD, 2 in Auqaf Religious Affairs & Zakat Usher Department, 1 in Labour department, 1 in Social Welfare department, 4 jobs were also sanctioned in the food department.

The CS directed all the secretaries to complete all the formalities of the deceased quota applications as soon as possible and said that the salaries of the cases, which were earlier approved by the committee should be released.

He also directed all the Deputy Commissioners to convene the District Recruitment Committee (DRC) meeting and also directed all the secretaries to submit the details of the DRC.

