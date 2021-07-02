Sindh govt approves 367 deceased quota jobs

Sindh government Friday approved 367 decaesed quota jobs in various departments taking the total number to 6213 since 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh government Friday approved 367 decaesed quota jobs in various departments taking the total number to 6213 since 2019.

The approval was given in the meeting on implementation of deceased quota chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here at Sindh Secretariat.

Secretaries of all concerned departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary said that government jobs were being provided to the families of the employees who died in the line of duty under this quota.

As many as 367 jobs has been approved in various departments included 66 in Health Department, 9 in Agriculture, 9 in Auqaf, 162 in school education, 9 in College Education, 46 in Local Government, 9 in Population Welfare, 7 in Works & Services, 3 in law department, 24 in irrigation, 3 in public health engineering, 4 in food Department, 4 in Home Department, 2 in Industries Department, 1 in Labor Department and 6 in Forest & wildlife Department.

He said that 6213 jobs have been sanctioned on deceased quota since 2019.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the secretaries of all the departments to release the salaries of the cases approved by the committee earlier.

The Chief Secretary Sindh sought report from all Deputy Commissioners on regarding District Recruitment Committee (DRC) meetings.