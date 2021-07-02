UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Approves 367 Deceased Quota Jobs

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:25 PM

Sindh govt approves 367 deceased quota jobs

Sindh government Friday approved 367 decaesed quota jobs in various departments taking the total number to 6213 since 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh government Friday approved 367 decaesed quota jobs in various departments taking the total number to 6213 since 2019.

The approval was given in the meeting on implementation of deceased quota chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here at Sindh Secretariat.

Secretaries of all concerned departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary said that government jobs were being provided to the families of the employees who died in the line of duty under this quota.

As many as 367 jobs has been approved in various departments included 66 in Health Department, 9 in Agriculture, 9 in Auqaf, 162 in school education, 9 in College Education, 46 in Local Government, 9 in Population Welfare, 7 in Works & Services, 3 in law department, 24 in irrigation, 3 in public health engineering, 4 in food Department, 4 in Home Department, 2 in Industries Department, 1 in Labor Department and 6 in Forest & wildlife Department.

He said that 6213 jobs have been sanctioned on deceased quota since 2019.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the secretaries of all the departments to release the salaries of the cases approved by the committee earlier.

The Chief Secretary Sindh sought report from all Deputy Commissioners on regarding District Recruitment Committee (DRC) meetings.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Population Welfare Agriculture Died 2019 All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Afghan Intelligence Prevents Plane Explosion in Co ..

13 minutes ago

Biden Says Not Worried Delta Variant Will Cause Ne ..

13 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition 'Positive' About Upcoming Talks ..

13 minutes ago

Merkel Calls for "Pragmatic Solutions" to Post-Bre ..

13 minutes ago

WHO Advises Against Randomly Mixing COVID-19 Vacci ..

13 minutes ago

US Olympic Team Member Suspended Over Marijuana Us ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.