Sindh govt approves 375 jobs under deceased quota

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that 7648 jobs have been sanctioned in various departments of Sindh government since 2019 until now. He said this while presiding over a meeting on implementation of deceased quota. The meeting was attended by the secretaries of various departments.

The meeting approved 375 deceased quota jobs in 17 departments of Sindh government including 7 in Agriculture department, 14 in college education, 62 in Health, 35 in Irrigation department, 52 in Local Government department, 172 in school Education department, 7 in Works Service, 2 in Public Health Engineering, 2 in Excise, 2 in SGA&CD, 2 in Social Welfare, and 1 in DEPD, 2 in Auqaf Religious Affairs & Zakat Usher Department, 1 in Labour department, 1 in Energy Department and 12 jobs were also sanctioned in the Forest and Wild Life department.