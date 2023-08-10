Open Menu

Sindh Govt Approves 762 Appointments Under Deceased Quota

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 05:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Government has approved 762 cases for appointment under the deceased quota as per the rules and regulations.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting on the implementation of the deceased quota held here at Sindh Secretariat under the chair of Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammad Silohail Rajput on Thursday.

Provincial secretaries of various departments including senior member board of Revenue and Chairman Enquires and Anti Corruption were present in the meeting.

The meeting approved 762 appointments under the deceased quota (a quota fixed for the legal heirs of government employees who died during service) in 29 departments including 28 in Agriculture Department, 12 in Revenue, 32 in College Education, 93 in Health Department, 98 in Irrigation Department, 294 in school education Department, 46 in Works Service Department.

13 in Public Health Engineering, 4 in Excise Department, 61 in Local Government Department, 14 in Population, 11 in Forest, four in Home Department, 3 in Social Welfare, 3 in Services General Administration 2 and two in Culture department, 7 in food department, 11 in livestock and fisheries.

Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the families of 13 thousand government employees have so far been provided jobs on deceased quota in Sindh since 2018.

The Chief Secretary directed all the secretaries to complete the applications as soon as possible as per the government policy and said that the departments in which the applications have been submitted should be completed as soon as possible and sent to the law department for further necessary action. He also directed the secretary law to send draft of policy regarding deceased quota to all administrative secretaries for their input.

