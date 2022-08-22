UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Approves Rs 350 Mln For Rice Research At RRI

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 08:39 PM

The Sindh government has approved Rs 350 million for the establishment of phytotron tunnels for the speedy research and development work at Rice Research Institute, Dokri, for introducing new rice varieties within the shortest possible time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has approved Rs 350 million for the establishment of phytotron tunnels for the speedy research and development work at Rice Research Institute, Dokri, for introducing new rice varieties within the shortest possible time.

This came as result of hectic efforts by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Sindh Agriculture Department.

Previously, it was taking 6-8 years to introduce new rice seed for commercial use, said a statement issued by REAP on Monday.

The project would be a game changer in agriculture sector as it would also be useful for all agricultural commodities, it said.

Officials of Sindh Agriculture Department have submitted the initial draft of feasibility report (PC-1) with Planning Department for sanction of funds for the project.

