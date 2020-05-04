Sindh govt asked to restore business activities in Karachi: Khurrum Sher Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday asked the provincial government to restore trade activities by easing the lockdown in Karachi.

Talking to representatives of trader community, he said that PPP led Sindh government intends to create economic crisis in the country by halting trade activities in the city, according to a news release.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that Sindh government was proving its enmity with Karachi by closing down the city which generates most of the revenue.

The MPA said that Sindh government has been requested several times to allow the traders to start their businesses however all in vain.

He said that Sindh government should form the SOPs and allow the traders to open their businesses.