Sindh Govt assigns task of focal person for rain emergency to Jam Khan Shoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has assigned the task of focal person for the rain emergency to Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro who is an elected MPA from Hyderabad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued a notification in this regard on Saturday.

The minister would monitor preparedness of the district administration, local government bodies and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and would ensure proper response of those departments to the rain situation.