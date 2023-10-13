Open Menu

Sindh Govt Authorizes Dow University To Re-conduct MDCT-2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sindh govt authorizes Dow University to re-conduct MDCT-2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Sindh Government has authorized Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi to re-conduct the MDCAT-2023 8n Sindh province.

In pursuance of the decision of Sindh Cabinet, Dow University was authorized to re-conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT-2023), de-novo as test conducting and admitting University dealing with admission in MBBS and BDS in Public and Private universities/colleges in Sindh province for session-2023-24. The provincial Secretary of Health has also issued a notification in that regard.

