Sindh govt bans inter-city transport, closes educational institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh government, keeping in view the fresh spike in coronavirus cases, has taken some policy decisions to ban inter-provincial transport, close educational institutions, slash government offices staff by 80 percent and purchase two oxygen plants.

"We have also decided to seek the services of armed forces to assist district administration and the police implement coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province." This was said by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing a press conference at the auditorium of the Sindh Assembly just after presiding over a Provincial Task Force meeting on coronavirus.

He was flanked by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Nasir Shah, Ikram Dharejo, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and Parliamentary secretary on health Qasim Siraj Soomro.

The chief minister said that the coronavirus situation was comparatively better in Sindh but during the last 60 days detection ratio of the new cases has shown a dangerous surge. "This is something to be worried about," he said and added on February 24 we had 348 new cases and on April 25 the number of new cases has increased to 952. 'This shows that the situation is aggravating," he said.

The CM Sindh said that in Sindh we have 664 ICU beds with ventilators, of them only 47 were occupied.

He added that there were 1,872 HDU beds with oxygen facilities in the province, of them 296 were occupied. "It still means we have enough facilities to deal with the patients but we have decided to upgrade and multiply our facilities," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the oxygen was available in enough quantities in the province.

"Alhamdullillah, we have no issue with [oxygen] the shortage - we have three oxygen plants installed in government facilities, one at Trauma Center Karachi and other two at Dow University Ojha Campus and Gambat Institute of Health Sciences, Khairpur.

"We have decided to purchase two more plants, one from Italy and another one from China," the CM Sindh said and added "I am assessing ways and means to airlift one of the oxygen plants at the earliest." Syed Murad Ali Shah said that still the province of Sindh was in a comfortable position, but the situation could be worsened, therefore in our Taskforce [on coronavirus] meeting we have taken some important decisions.

Giving details of the decision, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that all the schools, colleges and universities have been closed with immediate effect.

All the provincial government offices have been directed to slash their staff by 80 percent.

The staff members would work from their homes, he said and added the offices of essential services would function as usual. The new office timing would be from 9 am to 2pm.

He said that the private offices would have to slash their 50 percent staff, in case of failure their offices would be sealed.

Talking about markets, the chief minister said that they have been allowed to operate from early morning to 6 pm, as has been decided by the NCOC. "We are sure the traders would follow the SOPs, otherwise the government can impose more restrictions," he warned.

He said that visitation in prisoners have been banned. "No visitor would be allowed to meet the inmates in jail," he said categorically.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Inter-city bus transport has been banned from April 29, 2021 � however goods transports would operate as usual. "I would take all the chief ministers into confidence about the decision of banning inter-city transport so that passenger transport may not rush at our borders.

Industrial units would operate as usual but with SOPs, he said and added the restaurants would only offer home delivery and take-way services. Indoor and outdoor dining have been banned completely, he said.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has decided to seek the services of armed forces to assist the district administration and the police to enforce coronavirus SOPs.

He added that a letter to the ministry of interior seeking the services of armed forces would be written today [Monday] and its post facto approval would be sought from the cabinet on Tuesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah clarified that all the hospitals, public and private, and medical stores have been exempted from all the restrictions. They will operate as usual.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Sindh chief minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a Tweet said that the situation of coronavirus in Sindh is very serious, if the people do not show responsibility, the government has no choice but to take strict action.

