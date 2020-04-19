UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Bans Pillion Riding In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh home department has imposed a blanket ban on pillion riding in Karachi.

It has withdrawn all exemptions previously given, according to a notification it issued late Saturday, a private news channel reported.

Journalists, policemen, women, children and elderly citizens were previously exempted from the ban.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon directed the police ensure strict imposition of the ban.

He warned of action against the ones violating it

