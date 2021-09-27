UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Bans Pillion Riding On 'Chehlam'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:55 PM

Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on the pillion riding of motorcycle or scooter in various zones or districts of the province on the occasion of Chehlam of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) to maintain law and order situation across the province

According to a notification, the provincial government has imposed the ban in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under the section 144 (6) Cr.P.C.

The ban shall not be applicable to the women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services.

The SHOs of police stations concerned have been authorized to register complaints under section 188 PPC in writing in violation of section 144 Cr.P.C against violators.

