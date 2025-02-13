Open Menu

Sindh Govt Bans Unregistered Vehicles From Roads In Karachi, Other Cities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:46 PM

Sharjeel Memon warns if any unregistered vehicle is taken out of a showroom after Monday, the showroom will be sealed, and the vehicle will be confiscated. Imported vehicles arriving for other provinces will also be held at carriers

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) The Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on bringing unregistered vehicles onto the roads.

“If any unregistered vehicle is taken out of a showroom after Monday, the showroom will be sealed, and the vehicle will be confiscated. Imported vehicles arriving for other provinces will also be held at carriers,” warned Sharjeel Memon while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the people often complained about the Excise Department not issuing number plates but the department currently has 80,000 number plates that remain uncollected.

The minister said that the Water board issued barcodes for water tankers, which would help check the vehicles' fitness.

“Unregistered water tankers will be stopped, and those without the Water Board’s barcode will not be allowed to operate,” said Sharjeel Memon.

He emphasized that a fitness certificate issued by the Sindh government would now be mandatory for heavy traffic.

However, the heavy vehicle owners have been given time to obtain this certificate. Additionally, the heavy vehicles coming from other provinces will also be required to get a fitness certificate from Sindh.

The provincial minister also stated that according to the law, no vehicle can leave a showroom unless it is registered.

Sharjeel Memon announced that the operating hours for dumpers have been revised from 11pm – 6pm to 10pm – 6pm for the convenience of the public and transporters.

Karachi has recently witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, and several fatalities took place due to dumpers and water tankers.

