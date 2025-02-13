Sindh Govt Bans Unregistered Vehicles From Roads In Karachi, Other Cities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:46 PM
Sharjeel Memon warns if any unregistered vehicle is taken out of a showroom after Monday, the showroom will be sealed, and the vehicle will be confiscated. Imported vehicles arriving for other provinces will also be held at carriers
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) The Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on bringing unregistered vehicles onto the roads.
“If any unregistered vehicle is taken out of a showroom after Monday, the showroom will be sealed, and the vehicle will be confiscated. Imported vehicles arriving for other provinces will also be held at carriers,” warned Sharjeel Memon while addressing a press conference in Karachi.
Sharjeel Memon stated that the people often complained about the Excise Department not issuing number plates but the department currently has 80,000 number plates that remain uncollected.
The minister said that the Water board issued barcodes for water tankers, which would help check the vehicles' fitness.
“Unregistered water tankers will be stopped, and those without the Water Board’s barcode will not be allowed to operate,” said Sharjeel Memon.
He emphasized that a fitness certificate issued by the Sindh government would now be mandatory for heavy traffic.
However, the heavy vehicle owners have been given time to obtain this certificate. Additionally, the heavy vehicles coming from other provinces will also be required to get a fitness certificate from Sindh.
The provincial minister also stated that according to the law, no vehicle can leave a showroom unless it is registered.
Sharjeel Memon announced that the operating hours for dumpers have been revised from 11pm – 6pm to 10pm – 6pm for the convenience of the public and transporters.
Karachi has recently witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, and several fatalities took place due to dumpers and water tankers.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities
Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade
UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich
WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing re ..
WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Centre24 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents24 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade expansion24 minutes ago
-
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters24 minutes ago
-
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held24 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts27 minutes ago
-
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:27 minutes ago
-
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA27 minutes ago
-
Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control KP Condemns Vape Expo47 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick calls for intellectual & political efforts for Kashmir resolution47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara orders open court to address public grievances48 minutes ago