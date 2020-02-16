UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Believes In Collaboration For Public Good

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Sindh Govt believes in collaboration for public good

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh government has initiated series of collaborations with reputable and relevant stakeholders to help expand and improve healthcare facilities across the province.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said here Sunday during a session "Pakistan Life Savers Program," held as part of Aga Khan University Annual Surgical Conference.

The provincial government, he reiterated, has taken on board all major stakeholders associated with the health sector so as to provide better health care services to the people across the province.

Improvement of the sector was a top priority of the government, the minister said.

It was further claimed that the Sindh government had made every possible effort to provide better health services in far flung areas of the province and that to achieve this goal, the government was coordinating with several NGOs working in Sindh.

At the onset of the seminar a briefing was given on importance of incorporating life-saving techniques (Patient Life-Saving) in medical curriculum of local colleges and universities.

The seminar was also attended by parliamentary secretary on local bodies MP Saleem Baloch.

