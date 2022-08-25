UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Calls For Overcoming Shortage Of Food Supplies For Flood/rain Victims Of Sindh: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government had requested the concerned quarter to ensure the availability of basic necessities at the utility stores round the clock to meet the shortage of food for the flood and rain victims of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government had requested the concerned quarter to ensure the availability of basic necessities at the utility stores round the clock to meet the shortage of food for the flood and rain victims of Sindh.

Sindh Government ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party officials are striving to help the flood victims, the Administrator said while addressing an important meeting held through video link to ensure the supply of basic necessities at utility stores, said a statement.

He said, all district deputy commissioners of Sindh have funds available with which the necessary items will be purchased from utility stores and be provided to the flood affected people. The Sindh government will not leave the flood victims alone as they are our brothers and sisters. We will support them in their suffering.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Sindh government has approached the concerned quarters to ensure the availability of basic necessities at the utility stores for the convenience of flood and rain affected people in the current situation.

He said that the rains have caused widespread destruction in Sindh and a large number of people have been displaced.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the people are in dire need of tents, rations, medicines, firewood and drinking water. "The Government of Sindh is providing relief to the rain and flood affected people, but philanthropists should also actively participate in this cause as in this difficult time, we have to help our brothers and sisters and heal their losses," he added.

The Administrator said that the work of draining rainwater from cities and villages had also been started and every possible effort is being made to complete this work as soon as possible. He said that the decision taken in the meeting will be implemented soon which will provide substantial help in providing relief to the flood affected people.

Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput said that in view of the disaster caused by rains and floods, all possible measures are being taken by the Sindh government to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

He said that various organizations were participating in the drainage works and the provincial government was working to resettle the affected people as soon as possible by utilizing all available resources. Rajput said that important decisions have been taken in the meeting and they will be implemented soon.

