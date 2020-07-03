UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Can't Refuse To Collect Tax On Behalf Of Centre: Ismail

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sindh Govt can't refuse to collect tax on behalf of Centre: Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said the provincial government could not refuse to collect tax on behalf of the Federal Government as it could create a crisis in the country.

There was a ruling of the Supreme Court under which no provincial government could deny collecting tax, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Governor Ismail said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was a senior politician, who would review the decision. The Federal Government, however, had many options to resolve the issue, if the Sindh government did not take a correct decision, he added.

