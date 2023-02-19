UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Carried Out Record Development Projects To Provide Relief To Public : Ali Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sindh govt carried out record development projects to provide relief to public : Ali Hassan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Ali Hassan Zardari on Sunday said that the Sindh government has carried out record development projects with the objective to provide relief to the general public of the province.

MPA disclosed that more than 60 per cent of the canals of the province have been cemented in order to prevent wastage of water and irrigate more agricultural lands.

He was expressing his views to the media at the inauguration of cemented work of Nasrat Canal on the directives of the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari near Daur town.

MPA said the Pakistan Peoples Party has always worked for the welfare of the public, adding that public welfare schemes would also continue to provide relief to people.

He said the cementing of Nasrat Canal the non-cultivated land would be brought under cultivation would benefit the growers.

MPA said the Department of Irrigation has cemented more than 80 per cent canals of District Shaheed Benazirabad while a further 20 per cent of the embankments of canals would be cemented soon.

Briefing the MPA Chief Engineer Irrigation Syed Sardar Ali Shah said on behalf of the Irrigation department, the embankments of Nasrat Canal are being cemented from Regulator 54 to 72 at an expense of Rs 2.90 billion.

He said 19 miles of Nasrat Canal embankments are included in the project out of which 10-mile lengths of embankments have been paved so far while the remaining work would be completed by March this year.

He said after the completion of the pavement additional area of 0.2 million acres would be brought under cultivation that would benefit the growers of the area.

Officials of the irrigation department and PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Water Pakistan Peoples Party March Sunday Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.