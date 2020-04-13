UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Ceases Fishing Activities At Fish Harbour

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

The Sindh government on Monday ceased all the activities related to the fishing at Karachi Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA) in view of recent situation of the coronavirus in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday ceased all the activities related to the fishing at Karachi Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA) in view of recent situation of the coronavirus in the province.

According to an official order issued here, the provincial government in exercise of its powers conferred under section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014 has declared the cessation of the fishing activities with immediate effect and until further orders.

Any person disobeying any of the orders and restrictions or directions shall bedeemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code asmentioned in section 4 of the act.

