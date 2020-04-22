Sindh govt challenges Daniel Pearl murder case verdict in Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

The government of Sindh Wednesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The government of Sindh Wednesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

The Sindh government in its plea has requested the top court to reinstate the death sentence of a prime suspect, Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, whose sentence was reduced to seven years.

The provincial government, in its three pleas, has made all accused respondents involved in Daniel Pearl's murder case.

The appeal was filed by the Prosecutor General Sindh Dr Fiaz Shah through the Advocate on Record (AoR) Muhammad Kassim Mirjat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC in its verdict on April 2, had overturned the sentences of four convicts in slain American journalist Daniel Pearl case.