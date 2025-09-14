Sindh Govt Closely Monitoring The Situation At All Barrages: Sharjeel Inam Memon
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said that the Sindh government was fully engaged in rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities to protect the lives and property of the people.
He said that the provincial government was closely monitoring the situation at all barrages.
Sharjeel said that a high level flooding continued at Guddu Barrage and medium level of flooding continued at Sukkur Barrage.
He said that there was high level flooding in Panjand, where the upstream and downstream flow had been recorded at 402,919 cusecs.
He further said that ppstream flow at Guddu Barrage had been recorded at 612,269 cusecs and downstream flow had been recorded at 582,942 cusecs.
The Senior Minister said that upstream flow at Sukkur Barrage had been recorded at 488,820 cusecs and downstream flow had been recorded at 438,390 cusecs.
while upstream flow at Kotri Barrage had been recorded at 274,129 cusecs And downstream is 261,399 cusecs.
In the last 24 hours, 5269 people had been shifted to safe places, the total number of people shifted so far had reached 163,364.
Sharjeel said that 252 people from Kachha areas shifted to relief camps, the total number of people present in the relief camps was 469.
He said that 177 fixed and mobile health sites had been established by the Sindh government, where 6,596 patients had been treated in the last 24 hours.
A total of 84,118 patients had been provided medical facilities so far.
In the last 24 hours, 11,569 cattle had been shifted to safe places, after which the number of cattle shifted so far had reached 438,835, whereas, 51,308 cattle were vaccinated and treated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,232,223.
