Sindh Govt committed for welfare of hearing impaired persons : Syed Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naved Qamar has said that first time in the history of Pakistan the provincial government was issuing driving licenses to hearing impaired persons.

He said it showed that Sindh government has taken practical steps to bring betterment in the life of hearing impaired persons.

This he said as a chief guest after inaugurating Renewed head office of Pakistan Associated of the Deaf ( PAD) at P.E.C.H.S Shahra-e-Faisal here.

On this occasion, Mrs. Shamim Khalid Patron, Irfan Mumtaz Chairman, Asif Amin Farooqui and other office bearers of PAD were in attendance.

Qasim Naveed Qamar also visited various sections of PAD and appreciated the performance of the Association, where he was informed that PAD had been working for the welfare of the hearing community since 1987.