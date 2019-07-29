Sindh Govt committed rigging in recently held by-election in NA-205, Ghotki: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh says Sindh government committed rigging in the recently held by-election in NA-205, Ghotki.As per media reports he was talking to media persons in front of Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad Monday after appearing before the commission in a case of violation of code of conduct in Ghotki by-election

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh says Sindh government committed rigging in the recently held by-election in NA-205, Ghotki.As per media reports he was talking to media persons in front of Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad Monday after appearing before the commission in a case of violation of code of conduct in Ghotki by-election.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said state resources were used in the by-election by the ruling party leaders.The Commission adjourned the hearing till September 2.