Sindh Govt Committed Rigging In Recently Held By-election In NA-205, Ghotki: PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh
Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:09 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh says Sindh government committed rigging in the recently held by-election in NA-205, Ghotki.As per media reports he was talking to media persons in front of Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad Monday after appearing before the commission in a case of violation of code of conduct in Ghotki by-election.
Haleem Adil Sheikh said state resources were used in the by-election by the ruling party leaders.The Commission adjourned the hearing till September 2.