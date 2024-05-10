Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said Sindh Government is truly committed to clean the city environment and also to reduce marine pollution in best possible manner. In this connection the Sindh Government is formulating a comprehensive strategy to combat environmental pollution, in collaboration with local and international organizations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said Sindh Government is truly committed to clean the city environment and also to reduce marine pollution in best possible manner. In this connection the Sindh Government is formulating a comprehensive strategy to combat environmental pollution, in collaboration with local and international organizations

He said this while reviewing the position of municipal waste-water treatment and its disposal through interceptor in Lyari River. Murtza Wahab said the water quality after the treatment is adhering to the SEQS Standards of BOD and COD. KW&SC shall within a period of two years enhance this capacity of waste-water treatment to 135 MGD by December, 2027, 300 MGD of waste-water shall be treated as per SEQS Standards, he said.

He said the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) is treating 54 Million Gallons Daily (MGD) of municipal waste water which is transported through interceptor in the Lyari River at Mauripur Treatment Plant Kemari.

The Mayor said the Waste-water Treatment Pumping Stations have been revamped by the Sindh Government from its own budget to ensure well standard disposal of waste-water. The upkeep of treatment facility has been maintained, he said.

He said the aim is to ensure adherence to international environmental standards, regulations, and principles. "Top priority is being given to initiatives that promote a clean urban environment and minimize marine pollution", he said.