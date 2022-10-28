UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Committed To Launch Public Transport Manufacturing Plant: Sharjeel Inam

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Sindh govt committed to launch public transport manufacturing plant: Sharjeel Inam

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that the provincial government was committed to set up a public transport manufacturing plant in the province and wanted to start work on it at the earliest

He, while presiding over a meeting, held here, to review progress on setting up of public transport vehicles' manufacturing plant, said that the plant would not only create employment opportunities but would also start domestic production of buses.

Director Yutong middle East and Pakistan Mr. Rubin, Sales Manager Mr. Paul, Director Marketing Master Motors Pakistan Mohammad Faisal Mairaj, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq, and others participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress of setting up the Yutong Public Transport Plant in Sindh, while matters pertaining to import of more buses from China for People's Bus Service Project were also discussed in detail.

The minister asked Yutong officials to submit a final proposal in this regard to Sindh government, which the minister said would expedite the initiation of the related work on behalf of the Sindh government in launching the said project.

The director Yutong briefed that his company was working on the proposal of the plant and the final proposal would be submitted to the government soon.

On this occasion, the Director of Yutong Bus and Master Motors handed over 10 trucks of relief goods for the flood victims to the provincial minister. The relief goods include 1,400 ration bags and 200 tents.

Sharjeel Memon extended thanks to the Chinese company for providing relief items for the flood affected population and acknowledged the support extended by the Government of China and Chinese companies to the flood affectees.

The Director Yutong said that Pakistan was their second homeland and they consider it their duty to assist Pakistani brothers in these testing times.

