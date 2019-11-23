Sindh govt committed to provide better job opportunities: Minister

(@imziishan)

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government was creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government was creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.

Recruitment process would begin soon and educated young people should prepare themselves for competitive environment, he said while talking to various delegations from his constituency, here at his residence on Saturday.

He further said that the Sindh government was committed to provide the people with better employment opportunities and to complete the existing and new development projects as soon as possible.