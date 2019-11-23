Sindh Govt Committed To Provide Better Job Opportunities: Minister
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:08 PM
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government was creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth
Recruitment process would begin soon and educated young people should prepare themselves for competitive environment, he said while talking to various delegations from his constituency, here at his residence on Saturday.
He further said that the Sindh government was committed to provide the people with better employment opportunities and to complete the existing and new development projects as soon as possible.