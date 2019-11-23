UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Committed To Provide Better Job Opportunities: Minister

Sindh govt committed to provide better job opportunities: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government was creating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth

Recruitment process would begin soon and educated young people should prepare themselves for competitive environment, he said while talking to various delegations from his constituency, here at his residence on Saturday.

He further said that the Sindh government was committed to provide the people with better employment opportunities and to complete the existing and new development projects as soon as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan

