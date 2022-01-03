Sindh govt committed to provide improved health, educational facilities: SACM

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon has said that Sindh government was committed to providing better health and educational facilities to the people of Sindh

This he said while visiting IBA campus Thatta, according to a communique here on Monday.

He said that IBA had set an example in the field of education and no doubt its campus at Thatta would provide better educational facilities to the students of the district.

He suggested the students to take advantage of this opportunity.

