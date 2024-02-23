Sindh Govt Committed To Provide Quality Education: Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Sindh government is committed to provide quality education and necessary facilities to the children and for this, all necessary measures are being taken to achieve the objectives.
These views were expressed by Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro and DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani while addressing award distribution among the school children held here.
They said that children are the architects of our country's future.
Government School children received awards for tree plantation after winning positions and monthly test.
Award ceremony was held at the Government Boys Primary School New District Jail Colony, Larkana.
Speaking on the occasion, the educationist said, it is the duty of the society and parents to enroll their children in the nearest public schools and identify the problems so that the concerned authorities could resolve the issues on priority basis.
Among others, Deputy DAO Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy DAO Muhammad Mashuq Sonalah, Assistant Education Officers Abdul Fattah Dahar, Shamshad Ali Mirani, Qazi Qamaruddin, Zahid Hussain Soomro, Government Girls High School Jail Colony Madam Najam Nisa Abbasi, School Headmaster Muzaffar Ali Lahori and students also participated in large numbers.
On this occasion, Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anisur Rehman Jalbani and other officials congratulated the children namely Zamiran, Hajara, Ghulam Nabi and Sahil, besides school teachers Atif Ali Soomro and Ali Raza Chandio who got positions in the monthly test.
In the ceremony, Teachers' awards were also distributed.
Meanwhile, Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani, officials of Education Department, Government Girls High School Jail Colony and the headmaster of the school planted small trees in the school premises.
Recent Stories
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for showcasing KP's historical significance through digital media6 minutes ago
-
Trees plantation award's given among students.Director Education15 minutes ago
-
IESSI Leads Groundbreaking Health Initiative in collaboration with ILO Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
PML-N respects opposition: Azma Bukhari16 minutes ago
-
First woman commissioner Multan takes charge26 minutes ago
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seats for Balochistan Assembly26 minutes ago
-
'Sargodha Day' observed36 minutes ago
-
Three days book fair begins in Khanewal36 minutes ago
-
Country to make progress: Dar46 minutes ago
-
ATC sent 3 terrorists to jail for 10 years55 minutes ago
-
Speaker PA administers oath to newly elected members56 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues alert to admin for rains, strong winds, snowfall in Upper KP districts1 hour ago