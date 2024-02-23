Open Menu

Sindh Govt Committed To Provide Quality Education: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Sindh govt committed to provide quality education: officials

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Sindh government is committed to provide quality education and necessary facilities to the children and for this, all necessary measures are being taken to achieve the objectives.

These views were expressed by Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro and DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani while addressing award distribution among the school children held here.

They said that children are the architects of our country's future.

Government School children received awards for tree plantation after winning positions and monthly test.

Award ceremony was held at the Government Boys Primary School New District Jail Colony, Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, the educationist said, it is the duty of the society and parents to enroll their children in the nearest public schools and identify the problems so that the concerned authorities could resolve the issues on priority basis.

Among others, Deputy DAO Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy DAO Muhammad Mashuq Sonalah, Assistant Education Officers Abdul Fattah Dahar, Shamshad Ali Mirani, Qazi Qamaruddin, Zahid Hussain Soomro, Government Girls High School Jail Colony Madam Najam Nisa Abbasi, School Headmaster Muzaffar Ali Lahori and students also participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anisur Rehman Jalbani and other officials congratulated the children namely Zamiran, Hajara, Ghulam Nabi and Sahil, besides school teachers Atif Ali Soomro and Ali Raza Chandio who got positions in the monthly test.

In the ceremony, Teachers' awards were also distributed.

Meanwhile, Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani, officials of Education Department, Government Girls High School Jail Colony and the headmaster of the school planted small trees in the school premises.

