Sindh Govt Committed To Provide Right Of Education To All: Shahla Raza

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Sindh Govt committed to provide right of education to all: Shahla Raza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza Tuesday said Sindh Government was committed to provide right of education to all as Sindh Province has made steady progress in literacy in the past decades and girls' enrollment in schools has increased manifold.

She said this in a ceremony to commemorate International Literacy Day at Directorate of School Education and Literacy Department here.

The event "Webinar on COVID-19, WASH and Beyond" was organized by Legal Rights Forum in collaboration with Save the Children Pakistan and School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh to commemorate International Literacy Day, said a statement.

Syeda Shahla Raza said that the recent COVID-19 crisis has been a magnifier of existing literacy challenges, deeply affecting schooling and literacy programs.

She agreed with the 2020 theme of the International Literacy Day and said that teachers are role model and can play key role to sensitize children and the care givers about COVID-19 and WASH and the importance of following SOPs while going back to school.

She appreciated the organizers and supporters of the event for organizing a very healthy activity and promised her full support on this cause.

In his welcome address, the CEO of LRF Malik Tahir Iqbal said that LRF is standing with Government of Sindh in their efforts in improving literacy in Sindh.

He shared that as of today LRF is training 500 Government School Teachers in five districts of Sindh including Karachi, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on COVID and WASH who will further sensitize thousands of school children and parents to follow Back to School SOPs developed by the SELD, Government of Sindh.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Advisor, Curriculum Wing, School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh Dr. Fouzia Khan said that Sindh plans to open educational institutions in phases from September 15.

She said that this back to school policy of the Sindh Government will be conditional and the full implementation of SOPs in public and private educational institutions will be ensured.

Secretary Social Welfare Department Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, Director General of Sindh Child Protection Authority Dr. Azeem ur Raheem, Dr. Qamar u Zaman Jamali, Senior Manager Health, Save the Children-Pakistan, Ms. Seema Zahid of SELD, Farman Khan of Save the Children-Pakistan and others also spoke.

