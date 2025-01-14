Sindh Govt Committed To Timely Completion Of Development Projects: Minister Nasir
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a crucial meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Sukkur on Tuesday, focusing on the development projects in Sukkur district. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, elected representatives, and district officers from Sukkur
Minister Shah emphasized the importance of completing development projects on time, ensuring quality, and providing relief to the public.
He urged elected representatives to play their role in achieving these goals, demonstrating the Sindh government's commitment to addressing citizens' concerns and completing development projects efficiently.
The key issues discussed during the meeting including the shortage of medicines in hospitals was addressed, with plans to rectify the situation and sanitation, beautification, and streets lighting were also discussed, focusing on improving the overall infrastructure and living conditions in Sukkur district.
