Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well-being: Murad Shah

May 28, 2025
Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving women’s health across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving women’s health across the province.
In his message On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, the Chief Minister stated, “This day serves as a reminder to highlight the health challenges women face and to encourage effective and sustained action to address them. A healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy society.”
CM Shah emphasised that the Sindh government has launched multiple programmes aimed at enhancing women’s health. “A comprehensive maternal and child health programme is underway across the province to safeguard the lives of mothers and newborns by providing them with essential healthcare services,” he said.
The CM highlighted that 23,185 Lady Health Workers have been deployed throughout Sindh to deliver healthcare services directly to women at their doorsteps. He also pointed out the success of the “National Health Support Programme,” which is being implemented with the support of the World Bank. “This programme primarily focuses on improving care for pregnant women, mothers, and newborns to ensure better health outcomes.”
“The efforts of the Sindh government are proving to be a milestone in the journey towards safeguarding women’s health, security, and well-being,” the Chief Minister concluded, reiterating his government’s resolve to continue prioritising women’s health and empowerment for a stronger, healthier society.
