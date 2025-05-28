Open Menu

Sindh Govt Committed To Women’s Health And Well-being: Murad Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:46 PM

Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well-being: Murad Shah

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving women’s health across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving women’s health across the province.

In his message On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, the Chief Minister stated, “This day serves as a reminder to highlight the health challenges women face and to encourage effective and sustained action to address them. A healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy society.”

CM Shah emphasised that the Sindh government has launched multiple programmes aimed at enhancing women’s health. “A comprehensive maternal and child health programme is underway across the province to safeguard the lives of mothers and newborns by providing them with essential healthcare services,” he said.

The CM highlighted that 23,185 Lady Health Workers have been deployed throughout Sindh to deliver healthcare services directly to women at their doorsteps. He also pointed out the success of the “National Health Support Programme,” which is being implemented with the support of the World Bank. “This programme primarily focuses on improving care for pregnant women, mothers, and newborns to ensure better health outcomes.”

“The efforts of the Sindh government are proving to be a milestone in the journey towards safeguarding women’s health, security, and well-being,” the Chief Minister concluded, reiterating his government’s resolve to continue prioritising women’s health and empowerment for a stronger, healthier society.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of ..

Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..

4 seconds ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions of AED18.1 milli ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions of AED18.1 million on two branches of foreign ..

20 seconds ago
 MoF launches training programme to build capacity ..

MoF launches training programme to build capacity of federal personnel in managi ..

26 seconds ago
 World Utilities Congress: Cyprus urges stronger cr ..

World Utilities Congress: Cyprus urges stronger cross-border cooperation in wate ..

34 seconds ago
 MoIAT, MCBG forge strategic partnership to drive r ..

MoIAT, MCBG forge strategic partnership to drive regulatory excellence

48 seconds ago
 flydubai strengthens presence in Europe with four ..

Flydubai strengthens presence in Europe with four new destinations

2 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohamed bin Z ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial ..

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ workshop equips SMEs with smarter financial ..

RAKEZ workshop equips SMEs with smarter financial tools to scale with confidence

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP urges use of digital services to issue, atte ..

MoHAP urges use of digital services to issue, attest sick leave & medical report ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well- ..

Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well-being: Murad Shah

2 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of alleged horse torture

DPO takes notice of alleged horse torture

25 minutes ago
 DPO orders probe into missing police weapons

DPO orders probe into missing police weapons

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan