Sindh Govt completes emergency preparations ahead of potential floods: Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Sindh government has completed all safety arrangements in anticipation of potential floods in the Guddu to Sukkur barrage area.

Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh on Monday stated that the province is expecting a flow of around 800,000 cusecs in the River Indus during the current monsoon season, with potential threats of over 900,000 cusecs.

A meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Office to review the flood preparedness, attended by Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, Commissioner Sukkur Abid Hussain Qureshi, DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Chairman District Council Syed Kamil Haider Shah, and other officials.

The government has set up approximately 155 relief camps, including medical and veterinary camps, to protect around 200,000 people who may be affected by the potential floods in the kacha areas between Guddu and Sukkur barrages. Additionally, 5 lakh livestock and 2.5 lakh acres of agricultural land are also at risk.

The government has deployed 3,280 personnel on both banks of the River Indus to monitor the 820-mile-long bunds. Weak sections have been identified and strengthened, and four landing stations have been set up every mile. Heavy machinery, dozers, excavators, and dewatering pumps have been arranged, and a sufficient stockpile of stones and other flood-fighting materials is available at vulnerable points.

According to the government, 616 villages and 30 union councils across Sindh are at risk, with the most affected districts being Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Sukkur.

Arslan said that the all institutions are working in coordination to deal with any emergency situation, and no effort will be spared to ensure the safety of lives and property. The government has completed all possible safety arrangements, taking advantage of the advance warning, he added.

He urged public that not to believe in rumors and to follow the instructions of the district administration.