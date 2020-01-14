UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Completes Numerous Development Projects In Karachi: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Sindh Govt completes numerous development projects in Karachi: Minister

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government had completed numerous development projects for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government had completed numerous development projects for Karachi.

The Minister said this while reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects in his constituency on Tuesday, said a statement.

During his visit, Saeed Ghani took a detailed review of the ongoing development work on the Mahmudabad Nullah and directed officials concerned to complete the development work on the Mahmudabad Nullah as soon as possible.

Saeed Ghani said that the completion of the ongoing development work on the drain would result in easing the miseries of citizens.

He said that the Sindh government started all development projects in Karachi with its own resources and completed them without any support.

Saeed Ghani said that development projects completed in Sindh province were more than any other province.

The Minister said that there were many small and large development projects which would certainly make the lives of thecitizens of Karachi easy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit Progress All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

18 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

24 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

37 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

42 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

45 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.