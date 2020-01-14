Sindh Govt completes numerous development projects in Karachi: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government had completed numerous development projects for Karachi.

The Minister said this while reviewing the progress of ongoing development projects in his constituency on Tuesday, said a statement.

During his visit, Saeed Ghani took a detailed review of the ongoing development work on the Mahmudabad Nullah and directed officials concerned to complete the development work on the Mahmudabad Nullah as soon as possible.

Saeed Ghani said that the completion of the ongoing development work on the drain would result in easing the miseries of citizens.

He said that the Sindh government started all development projects in Karachi with its own resources and completed them without any support.

Saeed Ghani said that development projects completed in Sindh province were more than any other province.

The Minister said that there were many small and large development projects which would certainly make the lives of thecitizens of Karachi easy.