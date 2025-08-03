Sindh Govt, concerned authorities asked to prepare comprehensive master planning of SITE Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon has expressed deep concern over the alarming condition, mismanagement and negligence prevailing in the SITE Area Hyderabad.

In a statement here Sunday, he blamed the failure of SITE Limited’s administration and lack of strategic planning for pushing Hyderabad’s industrial sector to the brink of collapse.

He highlighted that despite of hundreds of factories in SITE Area Hyderabad regularly paying SITE Limited millions of rupees annually under the heads of maintenance, sewerage, road construction, drainage cleaning and water supply, the area lacked even the most basic infrastructure. "Roads are broken and there is no proper drainage system and clean drinking water remains unavailable. Particularly during the monsoon season, SITE Area which should be a hub of industrial productivity turns into a pond, halting operations and causing extensive losses," he expressed.

Expressing disappointment, he noted that although the Sindh Government has allocated Rs. 1.10 billion for SITE Hyderabad’s improvement, no comprehensive layout or execution plan has been presented so far. Without transparency in fund utilization, robust monitoring, and quality construction work, he warned that this allocation also risks going to waste, much like previous initiatives.

Raising additional concerns, the HCSTSI President condemned the growing encroachments and illegal parking within the industrial zone.

He said that irregular parking of heavy trucks disrupts the entire traffic flow and causes serious delays in the transportation of goods. Moreover, in emergency situations, fire brigades and rescue services are unable to reach factories, which is unacceptable for any functioning industrial zone.

HCSTSI President also expressed grave concern over the increasing criminal activities in the SITE Area. Robbery incidents targeting employees during salary disbursement times have become routine.

Given this dangerous situation, he demanded the permanent deployment of police mobiles to ensure the safety and security of employees and industrial premises.

He also stressed the need to the unresolved matter of 300 acres of industrial land in Ganjoo Takkar, for which industrialists had made advance payments worth 100's of millions years ago. Yet, to this day, the land remains unallocated, and no development work has begun—a major obstacle to industrial growth in Sindh.

He strongly demanded that the land be demarcated, a master plan approved, and the allotment process initiated without delay, in order to restore the confidence of investors and boost the regional economy.

He stated that industrial growth, employment generation, and export expansion will remain only promises until new zones are actually established and functional.

In his concluding remarks, the President HCSTSI made a series of urgent demands to the Government of Sindh and concerned authorities, emphasizing the need for immediate and comprehensive master planning of SITE Hyderabad to overhaul its drainage, sewerage, road infrastructure, and water supply systems.

He stressed the significance of ensuring transparency in the utilization of the allocated Rs. 1.10 billion, urging that all planning and monitoring should be conducted under the direct supervision of HCSTSI, industrialists, and relevant stakeholders. Furthermore, he called for the immediate removal of illegal encroachments and strict action against unauthorized parking, which hampers traffic flow and obstructs emergency services.

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation, he demanded for permanent deployment of police mobiles within the SITE Area to safeguard industrial workers and property. Lastly, he underscored the urgent need for the installation of a modern and efficient drainage system across the industrial zones to ensure proper water disposal, especially during the monsoon season, to prevent disruption of industrial operations.