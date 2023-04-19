UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Conducts A Vigorous Operation Against Dacoits: Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Sindh Govt conducts a vigorous operation against dacoits: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Wednesday said that the Sindh government is determined to eliminate crimes and a vigorous operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Sindh is underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Wednesday said that the Sindh government is determined to eliminate crimes and a vigorous operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Sindh is underway.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of the funeral of policemen martyred during the operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Ghotki-Sindh, said a statement issued here.

Earlier, the provincial minister along with the officials of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police attended the funeral of the policemen.

DIG Sindh police Tariq Razzaq Dhareejo, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SP Ghotki Tanveer Ahmad Tunio along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police officials and local residents also attended the funeral of martyred policemen Ali Gohar Dayo and Kishore Kumar.

Minister for Industry and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah expressed confidence that the operation against criminals will be successful.

He said that we share the grief of the bereaved families of the martyred personnel of the Sindh police.

He said that Sindh Police's sacrifices will always be remembered and we are proud of Sindh Police.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Sukkur Ghotki Criminals Media Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over ..

US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Judicial Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - ..

8 minutes ago
 Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India g ..

Speakers advise Pakistan to be vigilant as India goes through state elections in ..

8 minutes ago
 Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskay ..

Over 180 Miners Evacuated From Russia's Raspadskaya Coal Mine Over Fire- Emergen ..

8 minutes ago
 UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop ..

UK Chief of Defense Staff Visits India to Develop Military Cooperation - London

8 minutes ago
 Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed ..

Sentencing of Russian Businessman Klyushin Delayed for May 23 Acquittal Hearing ..

8 minutes ago
 Senate approves committee's decision to reject ele ..

Senate approves committee's decision to reject election funds bill

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.