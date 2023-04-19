Sindh Govt conducts a vigorous operation against dacoits: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Wednesday said that the Sindh government is determined to eliminate crimes and a vigorous operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Sindh is underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Wednesday said that the Sindh government is determined to eliminate crimes and a vigorous operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Sindh is underway.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of the funeral of policemen martyred during the operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Ghotki-Sindh, said a statement issued here.

Earlier, the provincial minister along with the officials of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police attended the funeral of the policemen.

DIG Sindh police Tariq Razzaq Dhareejo, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SP Ghotki Tanveer Ahmad Tunio along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police officials and local residents also attended the funeral of martyred policemen Ali Gohar Dayo and Kishore Kumar.

Minister for Industry and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah expressed confidence that the operation against criminals will be successful.

He said that we share the grief of the bereaved families of the martyred personnel of the Sindh police.

He said that Sindh Police's sacrifices will always be remembered and we are proud of Sindh Police.